Stenhousemuir FC: End of season squad update for League Two winners as Matty Yates mulls over new deal

Stenhousemuir confirm new deals for Curtis Lyle and Kyle Jacobs while an offer has been made to forward Matty Yates.

Stenhousemuir have confirmed that duo Curtis Lyle and Kyle Jacobs have both extended their stays at Ochilview after helping the club clinch the League Two title.

The Warriors cruised to their first ever title in what their 140th anniversary season, and they now look forward to League One football next term. And boss Gary Naysmith has already got the bulk of his squad signed up.

Goalkeeper Lyle, 24, who played twice last season, has penned a new two-year deal, seeing him act as backup to veteran number one Darren Jamieson while Jacobs, 32, signs on until the end of next season.

27-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v Bonnyrigg Rose FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 35. SPFL cinch League Two winners trophy presentation to Stenhousemuir FC. Their first ever league title in their 140 year history. Matty Yates 10.

The former Greenock Morton, Edinburgh City and Livingston ace made 15 league appearances last term after joining the Warriors at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, trio Jordan Kirkpatrick, Edin Lynch and Ben Stirling all depart the club while ex-Alloa Athletic striker Bradley Rodden has been made available for transfer.

“I am delighted that both Kyle and Curtis have agreed to extend their contracts,” Naysmith explained. “Curtis has been at the club now for around 18 months and although his game time has been limited this season, his importance to the squad both on and off the pitch should not be underestimated.

"Since Kyle joined us in January, he has performed exactly how I thought he would perform and he thoroughly deserves his new contract. His experience will be vital to us for next season.

"I would also like to thank Jordan Kirkpatrick, Edin Lynch and Ben Stirling for their efforts this season as they all get set to leave the club this summer. All three players have contributed to our success this season and it’s not a decision I have taken lightly in not extending their contracts.

"Not only are they all good players but they are also good people and I wish all of them well for the next adventure in their careers. Bradley Rodden has also been made available for permanent transfer.”

Meanwhile, forward Matty Yates, who was a mainstay in the Warriors’ attack last season, has been offered a new deal by ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith.

“I can also confirm that a new contract offer has been made to Matthew Yates and we remain in negotiations with Matty and his representative regarding this matter,” Naysmith added.

