In a fantastic double for Stenhousemuir FC, gaffer Gary Naysmith and defender Gregor Buchanan have been named as respective Scottish League Two Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month for September.

Former Hearts, Everton and Scotland left-back Naysmith, 44, who won 46 international playing caps between 2000 and 2009, has recently shown his prowess in the dugout by leading the Ochilview outfit to three wins (1-0 at Spartans, 5-0 at home to Stranraer and 1-0 at Bonnyrigg Rose) last month, before ending September with a 2-2 home draw against Clyde having been 2-0 up. Skipper Buchanan, 33, has been a key man during that run, with the centre-back scoring three times last month.

Although the draw with Clyde pushed Stenny down to second place below Peterhead, Naysmith’s men remain firmly in the promotion race.

Ochilview boss Naysmith said: “The manager is the one who receives the award but you only really receive the award on the back of all the good work done by everyone else at the club.

League 2 manager of the month Gary Naysmith with backroom staff (from left) Michael Gallacher, Seamus McCafferty, Gary Naismith, Myles Hogarth, Brown Ferguson, Reece Robertson (Pic Raymond Davies)

" I’d like to thank my backroom staff for all the help they have given me since pre-season begun, as well as thanking the players for all their hard work and effort since we put the squad together in June.

“We have made a good start to the season which we will try to continue in the coming months.”

Fellow award winner Buchanan told Warriors TV: “These kind of individual accolades don’t come around very often for centre-backs so I’m really, really pleased to get it."

The fine start to the 2023-24 campaign, which has seen Stenhousemuir win four, draw three and lose one of their eight league matches, currently has Stenny third on 15 points.

Skipper Gregor Buchanan has been in fine form for Stenhousemuir this season (Pic by Alan Murray)

The club’s latest scheduled league match at Elgin City last Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch after torrential rain battered large swathes of Scotland.

As both they and Elgin have a free weekend coming up, Stenny requested to City that the game be played this Saturday, but Elgin refused so the match will take place on a midweek date later in the year.