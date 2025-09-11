Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation's Jim Clark wins best volunteer award

A dedicated Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation volunteer has been recognised by Scottish football’s governing body for his role in helping organise and run some of the Warriors’ coveted community programmes.

Jim Clark has been named as one of Scottish football’s grassroots heroes after picking up the Best Volunteer in Adult Football prize, presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail, at the 2025 Scottish FA Central Region Grassroots Awards.

The accolade is reward for Clark’s tireless work with the Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation, where he has become a driving force behind the club’s Walking Football and Men’s Recreational Football sessions at Ochilview Park – where he also picked up his prize.

A much-loved figure among participants, Clark has helped turn the programmes into more than just weekly kickabouts. He has built an environment where camaraderie, friendship and inclusivity are every bit as important as the football itself. Each session finishes with tea, biscuits and a chat – something Clark insists on to make sure the social element is at the heart of the activity.

Stenhousemuir FC Community Foundation’s Jim Clark, right, poses with his prize after the awards ceremony at Ochilview (Photo: Submitted)

His efforts have had a major impact in the local community, helping dozens of people stay active while also building friendships and support networks that extend far beyond the pitch.

The recognition from the Scottish FA’s Central Region team has been warmly welcomed by everyone at the Warriors. A spokesperson for the foundation beamed: “Jim is a true champion for our community. This prestigious award is a well-deserved testament to the immense dedication and passion he brings to his volunteer work with foundation.

“Jim’s impact is most keenly felt at Ochilview, where he helps facilitate our Walking Football and Men’s Recreational Football sessions. This award is a well-deserved recognition of Jim’s hard work. We could not be prouder of him and everything he has accomplished. On behalf of everyone at Stenhousemuir FC, our foundation and the wider community, we extend a massive thank you to Jim. His commitment to helping others has not only made our community healthier and more active but also more connected. Jim is a shining example of what it means to be a true grassroots hero.”