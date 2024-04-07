Stenhousemuir FC: Celeb fan Sir Michael Palin is on hand to congratulate Warriors after first ever title triumph

Sir Michael Palin has congratulated Stenhousemuir after they secured the League Two title on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen; inset, Getty Images)

TV personality Palin, who famously travelled the globe in 80 days, going pole to pole, from country to country, was on hand to send his best wishes to the Warriors via the SPFL’s social media.

The Ochiview club were crowned League Two champions after a 0-0 draw against East Fife was enough to get promotion to the third tier over the line – with nearest challengers Peterhead also dropping points at Bonnyrigg Rose.

"I've always had a soft spot for Stenhousmuir,” Palin said. "In fact, at one time I came up to the ground, thinking we might make a little film about the club.

"So I have followed the results, and I'm extremely pleased to see that you're top of League Two and headed for glory.

"Thanks to everybody at the club. Have a great season next season, from Michael Palin – a Stenhousemuir fan in London.”

Neil Doncaster, the SPFL’s chief executive, added: “We wanted to do something a bit special to mark Stenhousemuir winning their first ever league title, so we got in touch with Sir Michael given his long connection to the club.

"He was delighted to pass on his good wishes to everyone at the club. I’d also like to congratulate everyone at Stenhousemuir on winning cinch League 2.

“I’m sure it was a special day for all at the club, and one that the supporters will remember for a very long time.”