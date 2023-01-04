Stenhousemuir FC: Captain Sean Crighton says focus right now is simply on survival

The result moved the Warriors’ winless League 2 run onto nine games.

Centre-back Crighton took charge of the team at Forthbank and he lamented the way they lost the game.

"I don’t think there was much in the game,” he said. “I think that is the way our season has gone so far, one team is ruthless in both boxes and we aren’t. I felt deflated to be honest.

Stenny captain Sean Crighton (Photo: Alan Murray)

"The goals we conceded were very soft and despite scoring a very good one ourselves we just gave ourselves too much to do due to our own mistakes.

"We lost goals again due to poor concentration and a lack of guile. Teams aren’t scoring great goals against us, playing passes around us, they are just waiting on us to make errors.

"There was a bit of luck to their goals too and at the moment we don't have any. But you can’t feel sorry for yourselves. You have to get back out there and change the momentum.

Despite the season so far going so badly, Stenny are still on three points off the promotion play-off spots, and have a manager now in place with Gary Naysmith taking charge of the team against Stranraer this weekend.

Crighton however was quick to quash any promotion push: “The truth is we can’t foucs on that now, we need to focus on survival. We need to stop looking far ahead.