Stenhousemuir FC captain Gregor Buchanan assesses 'exciting' SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round draw

After their fantastic 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Falkirk following a 1-1 draw at Ochilview last weekend, Stenhousemuir have landed an away tie against Rangers B or Fraserburgh – who play against each other on Tuesday, September 17 – in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round.

Fourth round ties are scheduled for the weekend of October 12/13 and subject to TV selections.

Warriors captain Gregor Buchanan said: “We knew that this draw would bring us a challenge - at this stage in any competition there are no easy opponents.

"After our victory against Falkirk we’ve shown that, on our day, we can compete with any team in this tournament. Playing either of these opponents is an exciting challenge that the entire squad will be looking forward to.”