Josh McPake’s stunning solo goal put Gers’ second string ahead on 59 minutes, but Edin Lynch headed in a Kinlay Bilham corner for Stenny to quickly level at 1-1.

But, just when it looked like the game was going to a penalty shootout, the visitors’ Zak Lovelace netted at the death with a deflected shot.

Stenny boss Naysmith told Warriors TV: “I’m really disappointed for the players, I thoight they were excellent.

Gary Naysmith was gutted to concede last minute goal against Rangers B (Pic by Alan Murray)

"We came up against a team of real quality that asked us a lot of questions in different ways and I thought we answered most of them really, really well.

"I hadn’t seen the lads since Saturday. I was trying to get a lot of information to them via WhatsApp and the video group that we’ve got and speaking to them again tonight.

"And we tried to be very brave. We knew Rangers would build from the back and we tried to go man for man. We did it really well.

"I thoight we gave as good as we got. We had a lot of chances ourselves.”

The Rangers B clash followed Stenny’s 0-0 draw at Peterhead on Saturday, when they secured a second consecutive goalless encounter to start the League Two season.

The Warriors held out despite having Mikey Anderson sent off for a second booking with 10 minutes remaining.