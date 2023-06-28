Stenhousemuir FC: Boss Gary Naysmith explains rationale behind going with a smaller squad

The former Scotland international, 44, is heading into his first full season in charge of the Warriors – and despite currently having a squad of 15 players, he is only aiming to add ‘three or four’ to that number.

He explained, speaking to Warriors TV: “We want to run with a squad of around 18 to 19 players. We are at 15 at the moment so we are probably looking at bringing in three or four more.

"I don’t like running with a squad bigger than that at part-time level. The guys coming to play here work during the week and this is their second job, not their first.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

"Guys are getting to the game at the weekend, and if you have a squad of 22 for example, then a few aren’t even getting stripped. I want to have a squad that has maybe seven or eight that can play in a different position.

"That isn’t enjoyable. Of course, you want to win but at part-time level you want players to enjoy coming to their work. I think of all of these things because it is someone’s secondary job.”

Naysmith added: "It is great being back amongst the lads (for pre-season). I am happy with the shape the guys are in.

"The guys who were here last season now know how myself and Brown (Ferguson) work. That will help integrate the new guys.”