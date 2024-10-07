Gary Naysmith hailed his players after win (Pic Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir gaffer Gary Naysmith has outlined his delight after his newly-promoted side went second in League One thanks to last Saturday’s 3-1 success at Dumbarton.

Blair Alston (penalty) and Matty Aitken had the visitors 2-0 up before the hosts pulled one back before half-time via Carlo Pignatiello. But, after Dumbarton’s Cammy Clark had been red carded for a second booking foul on 70 minutes, Naysmith’s men sealed the win thanks to Aitken’s second.

“I’m delighted. I thought the boys were excellent,” he told Stenny TV. "I thought we were nearly in complete control of the game.

"I think the only real spell was when Dumbarton scored and then they had a little bit just before half-time.

"I thought we looked a real threat going forward. The amount of efforts we had at goal were probably the most we’ve had in my 20 months here as a manager so that’s very, very pleasing.

"I do think we should have had some more goals if I’m being really picky. But we had to play a different formation from last week, five or six players missing who are big players for us and I was a wee bit worried about the central defence.

"We had to ask wee Kinlay (Bilham) to play in there next to Gregor (Buchanan) and I thought he was outstanding, probably the best player on the pitch.

"While we are minus bodies the players left are chipping in and trying to take on board the information we give them. In the main the players are doing it and we were determined to try and finish this first quarter with a victory. The players have managed to do that.”

With Stenhousemuir not having a League One fixture until Saturday, October 19 – when they host Alloa Athletic with a 5.30pm kick-off – Naysmith also provided an update on the club’s current injury list.

He added: “Hopefully we can try and get one or two injured players back for the game against Alloa. If you count young Dean Aitken, we’ve got five central defenders at the club and four of them are out injured.

"We’re going to be without Nicky (Jamieson) still for a period of weeks. And Kyle Banner’s got a small stress fracture in his foot. We’ll just have to see how he heals.

"Aaron Steele’s had a virus and also got a little knock against Queen of the South that forced him off at half-time. I’m hopeful Aaron will be back in a couple of weeks.

"Kai Jacobs is maybe two to four weeks to getting back in first team contention. Ross Taylor is going to be out for months with his groin.”