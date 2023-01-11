Stenhousemuir FC: Boss Gary Naysmith brings in goalkeeper as first signing

First team stopper Conor Brennan picked up a nasty facial injury in Naysmith’s opening game in charge on Saturday against Stranraer, and therefore only left the Warriors with one goalkeeper, Jay Cantley, available for selection going into to this weekend’s trip to East Fife.

Lyle, 23, joins the Ochilview club on an 18-month permanent deal after departing Derek McInnes team. He was most recently out on loan at Lowland League side East Kilbride and has some League 2 experience – going out on a short-term loan to Stranraer previously in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is expected that Brennan will be out for “a period of time” with boss Naysmith confirming to the Falkirk Herald yesterday: ““Conor has facial injuries and we are still awaiting further assessments because the swelling was quite bad. At the moment we don’t know exactly when he’ll be back, but I can assume it is going to be for a period of time.

“That is a blow for him because he wanted to make an impression under a new manager. I need to get another ‘keeper into the club as soon as possible because you can’t run with just one.”

Meanwhile, Warriors’ top goalscorer Matty Yates found himself in the SPFL’s team of the week after grabbing a brace in the 2-1 victory over Stranraer. He is now on 11 goals for the campaign, having made 24 appearances over the course of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad