Stenhousemuir FC: Attacking duo join Warriors as rebuild under Gary Naysmith begins

The Warriors finished in sixth place on 47 points from 36 outings, just missing out on the top four by three points.

Striker Aitken, 25, joins from Forfar Athletic while right-sided attacker Taylor joins from West of Scotland league junior giants Auchinleck Talbot.

Manager Naysmith said speaking to the club’s website: “I am delighted that we have managed to add Matthew (Aitken) to our squad for next season. When Myself and Brown (Ferguson) did our recap of last season, one of the first things that we Identified was that in certain games, we lacked a real physical presence at the front end of the pitch and Matthew will certainly give us that.

Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson and boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

"He is a player that I made an enquiry about in January but at that time I was told he was unavailable. We also felt that it was important that we found someone that will compliment Matty Yates for next season and we are confident that that is exactly what Matthew will do.

"Ross made nearly 50 appearances for Auchinleck this season and was also into double figures for goals. He was also named West Of Scotland League Player of the Year which is no mean feat for a 19-year-old in a very competitive division.

“As a club, We really have put a lot of effort into getting this signing over the line as there was a lot of competition for Ross’ signature and we are delighted that he has chosen Stenhousmuir as the right club to progress his career. I must also thank Auchinleck Talbot for their help in making this deal go as smoothly as it did.”

Naysmith now has a squad of ten players under contract for next season, with those being: Curtis Lyle, Nicky Jamieson, Michael Miller, Nat Wedderburn, Ross Taylor, Michael Anderson, Adam Brown, Euan O’Reilly, Matty Yates and Matty Aitken.