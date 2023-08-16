“Obviously the conditions today were really, really difficult, Stenny assistant boss Brown Ferguson told Warriors TV. “With the wind coming down the one direction of the pitch.

"I thought we had it in our favour for the first 25 minutes, we were very good. Most of the game was played inside Peterhead’s half.

"We looked sharp, we looked good with the ball. I thought the last 15 minutes of the first half our use of the ball wasn’t as good.

Brown Ferguson (left) is pictured with Stenny boss Gary Naysmith (Pic Alan Murray)

"That allowed Peterhead to get into the game and they had a couple of opportunities in that latter period of the first half.

"Coming in at half-time I knew we were going to be facing the elements and I thought to a man we defended the situation incredibly well and had the best chances of the second half.

"I was disappointed to lose Mikey to the red card. It’s a really good point on the road, another clean sheet which is not that common in this league.

"Two out of two for that is great. Obviously we want to just be a little more clinical in the final third but we feel as though the ingredients are there.”

Stenny lost 2-1 at home to Rangers B in the SPFL Trust Trophy second round on Tuesday, Edin Lynch scoring the hosts’ goal by heading in a Kinlay Bilham corner.