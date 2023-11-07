Stenhousemuir FC: Assistant boss Brown Ferguson delighted with 3-1 league win at Forfar in wake of Scottish Cup defeat to Brora Rangers
Although Stenny went 1-0 down to a ninth-minute Stuart Morrison goal for Forfar, they levelled through Matthew Aitken before half-time and went on to win thanks to quickfire second half goals via Euan O’Reilly and Aitken’s second, from the penalty spot.
“I thought we were very good,” Stenny assistant boss Brown Ferguson told Warriors TV. “In the opening stages of the game there wasn’t an awful lot in it. A corner fell to their spare player at the edge of the box so it was a disappointment to concede.
"I think the most pleasing thing for me is the response that we then got.
"We equalised, came in at half-time and asked the players: ‘Can we control the game that little bit more?’
"And I thought second half we were excellent and very worthy of the two goals. I can’t really recall DJ (Stenny keeper Darren Jamieson) having to make any big saves.
"We had to defend a few crosses etcetera but we created a number of good chances and scored the two goals to make it 3-1.
"And I thought overall it was a very deserving victory. And one that’s really pleasing after the disappintment of last week.
"To bounce back from conceding the goal and put on such a dominant display was a credit to the players.”
Fourth-placed Stenny host Spartans in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, before a home league game against Peterhead next Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm.