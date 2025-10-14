Stenhousemuir earn KDM Evolution Trophy seeding after win extends perfect record

Stenhousemuir’s superb KDM Evolution Trophy league-phase campaign continued last Saturday as they secured a top-six berth with one match to spare.

The in-form Warriors chalked up a 4-0 win over Motherwell B at home to make it five wins from five in the new-look Scottish Challenge Cup competition. And that sees them sit second just behind Inverness Caley Thistle on goal difference with their final outing against Dumbarton next month now a dead rubber for the Ochilview side.

Stenhousemuir – who sit second in Scottish League One despite facing financial difficulties in recent times – will pocket at least £30,000 after reaching round two. They’re also now seeded for the second-round draw, ensuring that they’ll avoid a Scottish Championship side.

“The tournament has come around at the time for us,” delighted boss Gary Naysmith beamed. “It’s worked out nicely for a number of reasons; each midweek game has coincided with us having four or five players who were needing a game. The weekend matches have allowed us to keep players ticking over too.

Warriors’ management duo Brown Ferguson and Gary Naysmith during the 4-0 win over Motherwell B (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"What’s really pleased me is the fact that no matter how many changes we’ve made to the team – the lads have still went out and put in high performance levels across the five games. That’s a massive credit to the group. Even when we’ve made a few changes, and switched up formations/roles, we’ve kept our play up to a high level.

“Being seeded is helpful as we know that we won’t face a Championship in the second round. The tournament has went as well as could have went for us so far. We want that to continue.”

Stenny strolled to success last Saturday with four different goalscorers making light work of Motherwell’s youngsters. Club captain Gregor Buchanan marked his 100th appearance with a goal on the half-hour mark, and strikers Dale Carrick and Matty Aitken also netted with Finlay Gray marking his first 90 minutes since returning from injury with his first Warriors’ goal.

Reviewing the victory, former Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “It was a really professional performance. Gregor got his goal to mark his 100th appearance which was fitting. Across the pitch we had so many positives to speak of. Ross (Taylor) impressed and assisted a few goals, my strikers managed to score which is always pleasing as a manager and Finlay managed to score his first goal for the club after being out for a wee while. That was his first 90 minutes too and that will benefit him massively.”

Returning Finlay Gray is congratulated by his Stenhousemuir team-mates after scoring his first goal for the club last Saturday during the 4-0 win over Motherwell B (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Stenny now return to League One action this Saturday when they travel to pointless Cove Rangers. Paul Hartley’s full-timers surprisingly sit bottom of the table – but Naysmith reckons that the Aberdeen outfit will climb the table in time.

"Cove aren't going to go the full season without winning a game,” he said. “They don’t have a massive squad. Paul is missing Michael Doyle, Fraser Fyvie and Declan Glass… that would be like us missing Gregor, Dale and Euan (O’Reilly). Anyone would struggle with that. They are a good team. I don’t think Cove or Kelty Hearts will be detached for too long. I really don’t.”