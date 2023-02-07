Stenhousemuir deserved a point from Dumbarton match, says boss Gary Naysmith

The Warriors grabbed a 95th minute equaliser through top goalscorer Matty Yates to snatch a point against the Sons, and to keep their unbeaten run going since Naysmith took charge of the side back in early January.

After what was an even opening 45 minutes, Ally Love scored for the away side on the stroke of half-time with an effort on the goal-line after poor defending afforded the attacker space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Naysmith’s side fought back, and could have led through a couple of decent chances passed up Tam Orr, however it was his strike-partner Yates that found the back of the net when he fired home at the near post from Sean Crighton’s flicked header.

Matty Yates gestures after netting a 95th minute equaliser for Stenhousemuir on Saturday against League 2 leaders Dumbarton (Pics by Scott Louden)

Looking back on the performance, boss Naysmith told the Falkirk Herald: “The first thing I did after the game actually was to apologise to Stevie Farrell and the Dumbarton bench because it isn’t my style to celebrate in the dugout, but in the moment it just happened.

“I try to be honest about football matches and I do believe we deserved to take something from it. There wasn’t many clear cut chances and it one of those games, we were better in parts and they were better in parts.

“Credit to Dumbarton because they made it very difficult for us to actually create chances in general and they defended their box ever so well.

“It felt at one point like it could be one of those days. But we kept going and going, the guys showed character.

04/02/23 Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton Scottish League 2 Yates scores for Stenny to make it 1-1 in 95 mins

“I didn’t change my team talk at half time even although we went a goal down, and it was one that wasn’t attached to any individual - it was just a poor goal all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were playing well and outwith the opening ten minutes, the football we played was really good.

“It was probably the best we have been on the ball since I took over.

“We switched it up a few times with formations and subs and it paid off eventually. We went more direct in the second half.

04/02/23 Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton Scottish League 2 full time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, my gut feeling was that the result was the correct one.

"Two wins and two draws in the league since I have came in is okay, but it is building momentum because we aren’t losing.

"There are of course things we could work on but each performance has had good things to from it.”

On goalscorer Yates, who is now on eight goals in 22 league outings, the boss added: “He is an important player for us and he is on a good streak right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

04/02/23 Stenhousemuir v Dumbarton Scottish League 2 full time

"Guys like Tam Orr will make an impact again for us and I would like the goals to be shared around the team more – but it is great for Matty and he is an excellent footballer. His attitude is brilliant too.”

Next up for Stenhousemuir is a trip to the league’s form team Forfar Athletic. They have climbed to fourth in the table in recent weeks.