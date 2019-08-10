Stenhousemuir denied by Queen’s Park penalty six minutes into stoppage time

It looked like being the same old story for Stenhousemuir on their traditional happy Hampden hunting - until a familiar face struck.

With their second League 2 outing of the campaign deep into stoppage time, the Warriors were hanging on to the lead given to them at the start of the second half by David Hopkirk.

But as the home side launched one final assault Stenny keeper Graeme Smith came careering from his line to wipe out Kieran Moore.

It was a clear penalty and the only question seemed to be whether Smith would be red-carded.

He wasn’t, but it didn’t make much difference as Salim Kouider-Aissa - on Stenhousemuir’s books as youngster - steeped up to coolly send Smith the wrong way and earn his side a point.

It may have been a cruel way to have victory snatched from the end, but in truth it was no more than the home side deserved.

Stenhousemuir arrived at Hampden having won on their previous four visits there, but certainly didn’t look like extending that sequence in a first-half dominatedby the hosts.

But they failed to make the most of their chances and were punished just over a minute into the second half as Hopkirk was in the right spot to redirect a miscued Liam Scullion shot into the net.

The home side were stunned as Stenny at last began to show a little composure in their play. They rallied though; Kouider-Aissa hit a post and Smith brilliantly tipped away a netbound Joffrey Lidouren curler.

But just when the Stenny defence - marshalled superbly by Andy Munro - looked like holding out, they were undone.