Stenhousemuir defender leaves to join Dumbarton

Morgyn Neill has left Stenhousemuir to join Dumbarton on a one-year deal.



The 23-year-old put in a number of impressive displays for the Warriors last season but was unable to prevent the club from slipping into League Two.

His performances though attracted the attention of Sons boss Jim Duffy.

Neill, who joined Stenny from Stranraer last summer, made 32 appearances and scored two goals.

He is the latest player to leave Ochilview after the departure of eight players at the end of the season.

Stenny boss Colin McMenamin has brought in one new face in defender Chris O'Neil from Airdrieonians.

Last week McMenamin told the Falkirk Herald he would be looking to strengthen the squad with up to eight new players.