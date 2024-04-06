Stenhousemuir crowned champions for the first time as East Fife draw seals League Two title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Naysmith’s side knew they needed three points at home to write themselves into the history books, or to at least match second-placed Peterhead’s result, and they did just that, earning a league title for the first time in the club’s existence.

And it crowns a stunning 140th anniversary campaign for the Warriors, who already broke records earlier this season when they won an astonishing 11 games in row.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match itself was marred by strong wind conditions, with both teams struggling to have any real control. Dick Campbell’s side did have the better of the opening half an hour but as the half went on they did create some chances.

06-04-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSEMUIR. Ochilview Park. Stenhousemuir FC v East Fife FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League Two.

Allan Fleming made a brilliant reflex save on the hour mark to Matty Yates’ effort while the striker then nearly created a goal just before the break when he crossed for Adam Brown – who caught his effort sweetly but saw it crash off the bar.

In the second half, Matty Aitken and Jack Healy both passed up decent opportunities but in truth the match always looked like it was headed to a draw, which in the end was enough for the jubilent hosts.

The Ochilview club were relegated from League One back in 2019 and have since mainly endured mid-table finishes in the SPFL’s bottom tier.