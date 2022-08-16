Stenhousemuir cricketers win to boost promotion bid

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danie Rossouw starred in Stenhousemuir victory (Submitted pic)

They scored 350 for 7 and bowled out Hillhead for 106.

The basis of this score was a magnificent 150 from Danie Rossouw, his highest score for the club, but he was given excellent support along the way.

The score had reached 99 for 4 by the time Rossouw was joined by Callum Grant. They moved the score along to 142 before Grant was out for 23.

At this point Tippu Sultan came to the wicket and he and Rossouw crashed Hillhead’s bowling all round the park.

They put on 136 for the sixth wicket with Sultan scoring 81 off only 52 balls, including 11 fours and 4 sixes.

Rossouw made 150 off 102 balls. After he was out, Nick Lister – with a little help from Husnain Atif – combined well to help take the total up to 350.

This total was never going to be within the reach of Hillhead.

Although John Lindley-Dawe put up firm resistance by scoring 61 out of a total of 106, he was ultimately dismissed by PK Pennanameni.

So Hillhead collapsed from a reasonable position of 94 for 4 to 106 all out.

PK took four wickets, Emile Streicher three, Callum Grant two and Tippu Sultan one.

Only two games remain for Stenhousemuir Cricket Club 1st XI this season.

They will be finishing the campaign with an away fixture against third placed Kilmarnock before taking on East Kilbride at home.

Recording a victory at Kilmarnock will mean ’Muir are promoted.

Two wins and the league is guaranteed but other results or weather cancellations might make it easier for Stenhousemuir to prevail.

Meanwhile, Stenny’s 2nd XI had a fine win over Clydesdale Bees at the Tryst last weekend.

Stenhousemuir made 171 for 6. Newcomer Roshan Lal made 52, Scott Bain 31 not out and Haris Iftikhar 25, with Peter Moses scoring 4 fours in his 18.

Bees were all out for 151 with young Campbell MacKay taking his first ever five wicket haul.

The rather more experienced Bobby Angus took three wickets and Ryan Rainsforth two.