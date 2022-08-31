Stenhousemuir Cricket Club celebrate league title with a final day victory

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tryst side sealed promotion to the Premier Division last weekend and have now completed the campaign having only lost one match in the league, which was to second-placed Greenock.

Stenhousemuir scored 171 for eight and bowled East Kilbride out for 133.

With professional player Danie Rossouw now back in South Africa, the runs were shared out.

The league winning Stenhousemuir team pictured after Saturday's final day victory over East Kilbride (Photo: Scott Louden)

Emile Streicher grabbed 22, Dennico Hollis 17, John Vaughan-Davies 15 and Brian Townsend 13 – with all making useful contributions.

Later in the innings, 13 from PK Pennanameni and Callum Grant plus 31 from Tippu Sultan raised the total to 171 for eight, a decent total on a slow wicket.

The visitors started well reaching 81 for two, with a wicket each for Nick Lister and Grant.

He then took another couple of wickets and skipper Nicky Rodgers was able to give youngster Olly Townsend a decent bowl.

Emile Streicher bats for Stenhousemuir

He duly picked up two wickets, one of them caught by his father, Brian.

Bermudan international Dennico Hollis had top scorer Stuart Kampman caught behind for 33 and polished off the tail ending up with four for five with East Kilbride all out for 133.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, club president Steven McLaren admits he had eyed up a title success before the campaign got underway at the start of the summer.

"I would never have said it out loud, but I felt we were really in with a shout,” he said. “When I saw how good our professional and amateur were in Danie Rossouw and Emile Streicher I knew we would do well. We won a watch with them.

Spectators watch on

