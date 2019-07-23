Stenhousemuir could get ‘chasing’ from Hearts at Tynecastle says boss

Colin McMenamin watched his Jekyll and Hyde side turn in a disappointing performance in defeat to East Fife on Saturday

And he has warned the Warriors will be punished if they repeat it tomorrow night at Tynecastle.

Scott Agnew's double defeated the Warriors. Picture: Kenny McKay

Stenhousemuir were impressive in the way they stood up to Dundee United at Ochilview last midweek but meekly went down to two Scott Agnew goals at New Bayview on Saturday – and the players know it.

READ MORE: Kieran Anderson signs on at Stenhousemuir

McMenamin said: “A few have held their hands up and said they did not perform well enough.

“We will learn from it. I think we got what we deserved from the game.

MATCH PREVIEW: Hearts v Stenhousemuir

“At Tynecastle, if the players do what they did last Tuesday and are organised they’ll do ok. If they do what they did [at East Fife] they’ll get a chasing.

“We’ll work on things at training and hope to see an improvement.”

READ MORE: Stenhousemuir 1 Dundee United 2