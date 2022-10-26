Stenhousemuir: Corbett pleased to grab first goal of the season in East Fife win
Stenhousemuir defender Adam Corbett says he wants to score more after getting his first of the season in the side’s 2-1 victory over East Fife in the Scottish Cup second round.
By Ben Kearney
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
He said to Warriors TV: “I am delighted to get back on the scoresheet. I got a few last season so hopefully I can kick on again and grab a few more.
"Big Nat Wedderburn went for a back-heel and it didn’t quite come off but I managed to poke in the rebound.
"To concede straight after was annoying but we dug in and we were the better team throughout.
"It was great to start the match and waking up on Scottish Cup morning is brilliant. It just has an extra buzz to it – winning the game was an excellent result for us.”