Stenhousemuir confirm friendly against Falkirk to mark history-making 140th anniversary campaign
Gary Naysmith’s record-breaking Warriors sealed a first-ever championship for the Ochilview outfit as they clinched the League Two title in style, rounding off a remarkable anniversary season that saw the team also notch a club record 12-match run of wins in a row mid-season.
Stenny finished the campaign eight points ahead of nearest challengers Peterhead, having only lost four matches of their 36 fixtures. At the very start of the campaign in the Viaplay Cup group stages, Naysmith’s men also notched a famous 1-0 win over Premiership St Johnstone at home.
And to round off their historic campaign, they will now welcome the Bairns – who cruised to an unbeaten League One title success under boss John McGlynn – to Ochilview on Saturday, July 6 at 2pm for a special friendly encounter.
"As we continue the celebrations to mark 140 years of Stenhousemuir Football Club we are pleased to announce a special pre-season match at Ochilview,” a club spokesperson confirmed.
“Falkirk will be the opposition for the game in what will be a battle of the champions as the winners of League Two take on the winners of League One.
"The match will be an opportunity for us to mark 140 years of the club whilst saluting the historic successes of our men’s and women’s teams during season 2023/24.
"We look forward to welcoming all Warriors and Bairns’ fans to Ochilview for what will be a great occasion. Ticket and hospitality details will be announced shortly.”
A Falkirk spokesperson added that match will be "a special occasion as two champions go toe-to-toe.”
The pair last met back in 2018 in the Scottish Cup third round, with Stenny winning 4-2 at a packed Ochilview.
Meanwhile, Stenny have confirmed their full pre-season schedule as they prepare for the upcoming Premier Sports Cup group stages in July.
Naysmith’s side travel to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, June 29 at 2pm before making the short trip to local side Linlithgow Rose three days later, with kick-off at Prestonfield 7.45pm.
Falkirk are to confirm their pre-season schedule ahead of their return to the Championship.