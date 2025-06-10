Stenhousemuir confirm first summer signing as Finlay Gray joins Gary Naysmith’s side after departing Scottish League Two-bound Dumbarton.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stenhousemuir have confirmed the signing of former Dumbarton midfielder Finlay Gray as manager Gary Naysmith begins to build his squad for the upcoming Scottish League One campaign.

The ex-St Mirren youth prospect, 23, is the Warriors first summer incoming and has been a long-time target for the Ochilview Park club - who managed to reach the Championship play-offs last season despite being a newly-promoted side in the SPFL’s third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Able to play in midfield or defence, versatile Gray made over 120 appearances across all competitions for the Sons after three years under Stevie Farrell’s stewardship.

New signing Gray always impressed for Dumbarton

“I am delighted that we have managed to bring Finlay to the club as our first signing of the transfer window,” boss Naysmith beamed. “He is a player who has always caught my eye when we have played against Dumbarton and is a player who we have always had to pay attention to whenever he lined up against us. Finlay is an energetic box to box midfielder who has played over 125 games in the last 3 seasons despite still only being 23. After speaking to him at length since the season ended, I can tell that he is someone who is continuously looking to develop and improve and I am looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training on the 14th June”.

Head of Football Operations, Martin Christie, echoed Naysmith’s thoughts: “Finlay has been on our radar since his days at Broomhill. With the squad building the way it is, we feel he is the perfect compliment to those already in the squad and those we are also trying to bring in. His energy, desire and ability will make him a very important part of our squad this season and I am delighted to finally be able to welcome him to Stenhousemuir”

“I can’t wait to get started. I’ve heard so many good things from playing against Stenhousemuir,” Gray added. “I’m looking forward to joining up with the boys and getting started.”