Stenhousemuir captain says Warriors aren't down and out in play-offs quite yet

Gregor Buchanan (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir centre-back Gregor Buchanan has urged his team-mates to “believe a bit of magic can happen” ahead of Saturday’s second leg trip to Airdrieonians.

The Warriors lost 3-1 at home in the first leg of the Scottish Championship play-off semi-finals on Tuesday night, with a late penalty from Matty Aitken giving Gary Naysmith’s side a sliver of hope. A brilliant brace from Lewis McGrattan and a second-half strike from Chris Mochrie had the Diamonds cruising, and they should have really struck Stenny out of sight.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “We need to dust ourselves down and go for it. We’ve seen it across Scotland and England so many times, the play-offs can throw up something you don’t expect. It is 180-minute plus match. We need to believe a bit of magic can happen.”

"Nothing is decided yet. I do think with the two-goal deficit we can go in with a bit of hope now, at three it is probably over. Football is a funny old game, we need to try and get the first goal this Saturday.”

On the first leg loss, the captain added: “Airdrie came out sharp and changing things up with how they approached the match. Sometimes you need to give credit to the opposition. They forced us back and to be honest we simply had to try and stay in the game at points.

"We gave everything – the players weren’t short in that department. We’re learn from the goals we lost. We need to play better on the ball. They put balls over the top and caught us a little, they are very good possession-based team but they made us think twice and forced us back."