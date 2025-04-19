Stenhousemuir captain named in PFA Scotland League One team of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gregor Buchanan included in PFA Scotland League One team of the year after Warriors’ impressive third-tier return.

The 35-year-old defender - who was League Two’s player of the year last term - has played a key role in the Ochilview side’s season so far and that has been recognised by his fellow professionals.

Gary Naysmith’s team have tailed off in recent weeks, with their title hopes being quashed, but in the main it has been another successful campaign for the Warriors. A promotion play-off push as a newly-promoted team is certainly not to be sniffed at.

Centre-back Buchanan has captained Stenhousemuir to third spot and 14 wins from 33 league outings. The Warriors have lost 41 goals but a whopping quarter of those have come in the previous three outings.

“Congratulations to Gregor Buchanan on his richly deserved inclusion in the PFA Scotland team of the year,” his team posted on social media platform X. “His leadership on and off the pitch, along with consistently outstanding performances, have been instrumental this season. Everyone at Stenhousemuir FC is proud to see his efforts recognised on such a prestigious stage.”

Buchanan added: “It is a great personal moment for me being voted into the League One team of the year. Big few weeks ahead for the boys.”

The full team of the season for Scottish football’s second tier was revealed by players’ union PFA Scotland on Friday.

PFA Scotland League One team of the year in full - voted for by the players

Musa Dibaga – Inverness CT

Scott Taggart – Alloa Athletic Gregor Buchanan – Stenhousemuir Thomas O’Brien – Arbroath Danny Devine – Inverness CT

Ross Cunningham – Kelty Hearts Fraser Taylor – Arbroath Fraser Fyvie – Cove Rangers

Scott Stewart – Arbroath Mitchel Megginson – Cove Rangers Alfie Bavidge – Inverness CT