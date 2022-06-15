Stenhousemuir: Cameron wants to take club forward

Having been appointed to replace Allan Milne earlier this month, the Rangers academy coach and ex-Morton assistant coach makes the move into first-team management with belief he can continue the club’s upward trajectory.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “My goals for the club in the immediate future are for the women’s team to build a highly-competitive squad that can compete in the top half of the league.

“Long term, I will look to be involved heavily in the overall growth of the club in all departments.

Jack Cameron has replaced Allan Milne as head coach (Picture: Stenhousemuir FC)

“One of the main reasons I have come here is because the people in place and the general shape of the club are just excellent.

“At SWF level, this is the best place you could go to start off as a manager and I have had many other people within the game suggest that too.

“The playing squad already here are full of quality, with young players coming through who already have a fair bit of experience under their belt.

“Our experienced core are also the backbone of the team, and to have those type of characters here already is brilliant.

“Of course, I will bring new players in, but what I have here already is very strong and that isn’t the case at every side.

“I aim to continue the great work the club has put in to grow the community side, as well as creating a clear pathway for progression for young players at Warriors in the Community to continue their development.”

He added: “My time at Morton last season really helped me gain some experience within the league set-up, so I am not coming into something completely foreign, which is helpful.

Women’s and girls committee member Andy Thomson said the club felt Cameron was a perfect match for the job, having taken their time to appoint the right person.