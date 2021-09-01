Robert Thomson's spectacular volley against Kelty was ruled out for offside (pic: Scott Louden)

In the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides a double by Alfredo Agyeman and goals from Joe Cardle and Jamie Barjonas gave the cinch League 2 leaders a convincing win.

Adam Brown did net for Warriors to cancel out Agyeman’s first, but that was their only moment of cheer on a disappointing day which leaves Stenny still searching for their first league win of the season.Swift was particularly disappointed with his side’s failure to deal with Kelty on the break, despite pre-match warnings of the danger thet would pose.He told Warriors TV: “We've got to do better. It wasn't as if we didn't know – we spoke all week about how dangerous they are when we're attcaking, how their transition is lethal.

"Its not only the pace they have to do it, it's the decision making and quality that these players have got.

"But three goals were identical - two were from our own corners and another was from our own attack and they've broken on us.

"It's really disappointing. We've been saying for weeks that it's going to click but you can't get beaten 4-1 at home.

"I'm the manager and that falls on me. We've obviously given players a lot of time but we need to make a few changes, just to give a few players who have been patient in the wings an opportunity because it's not happening for us.

"I still believe we've definitely got the squad to change but that is a real sore one and we need to regroup."

Stenhousemuir take a break from the league campaign this Saturday when they travel to Cove Rangers in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

It’s the first of three successive away games for the warriors who then have trips to Annan and Stranraer in the league on the following two Saturdays.