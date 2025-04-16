Stenhousemuir boss says side need to be positive heading into final three League One fixtures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says his side need to approach the final three matches of the Scottish League One season with positivity after enjoying a remarkable campaign as a newly-promoted club.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors won the League Two title last term and have managed to accumulate 49 points in the third tier from their 33 outings so far. Stenny haven’t won in six outings – shipping 11 goals in their last three matches – but still sit third in the table only three points off second-placed Cove Rangers.

However, Queen of the South and Alloa Athletic have closed the gap for the promotion play-off places with one team set to miss out on a shot at playing Championship football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald after Stenny’s 4-0 defeat at champions Arbroath last Saturday evening, former Scotland full-back Naysmith said: “To be 0-0 just before half time and then be 4-0 down after an hour isn’t acceptable. We won’t shy away from that not being good enough.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith points on the touchline alongside his coaching team Myles Hogarth and Brown Ferguson during the 4-0 defeat (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

"But the league table doesn’t lie – we sit third because we merit that position over the course of the season. We aren’t there by luck. You don’t become a bad team overnight. There’s three teams chasing two spots but we have a lead over them and two home games. I’d have certainly taken that if offered it at the start of the season.

"For me you have to just work harder to get through a bad run. We will stick together. Things will change if we stick by each other. Every team has had a bad run, ours has just come at the worst time.”

A Sam Stanton brace and goals from Fraser Taylor and Andy Winter sealed the title for Arbroath after a 15-minute horror spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors now host Inverness Caley Thistle this Saturday at Ochilview with both sides in need of a win for different reasons. The Highlanders only sit three points above Annan Athletic in ninth and are also going through a dip in form.

Stenhousemuir veteran Blair Alston looks to hold off Arbroath’s Thomas O’Brien during Saturday evening’s 4-0 defeat at Gayfield in Scottish League One (Pics by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

"They are one of the best passing teams in the league,” Naysmith said previewing the clash. “They’ve given us some tough games this season. We're under no illusions that it's going to be a hard game. It is a vital match for both clubs for different reasons.