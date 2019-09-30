Stenhousemuir boss relishing Cove challenge

Davie Irons is looking forward to seeing how Stenhousemuir measure up against League Two “big hitters” Cove Rangers.

A 1-0 win over Brechin City saw Stenny move to appoint Irons as the club’s new manager last week.

Stenhousemuir in action against Stirling (picture: Alan Murray)

Until sub Sean Heaver struck Stirling’s 87th minute leveller at Forthbank on Saturday, he looked set to get his second stint with the Warriors off to a dream start.

It was frustrating for Irons and the fans after a fine Thomas Halleran header put Stenny 1-0 up in the 32nd minute when the visitors - now sitting level on points with four-placed Queen’s Park - were well in control of a derby which was a classic tale of two halves.

Now Irons is gearing his men up for another major test when Paul Hartley’s rampant Cove Rangers come to Ochilview this weekend.

He said: “Every game is tasty. Cove are obviously the big hitters in the league and had another good win.

Stenhousemuir in action against Stirling

“It’s a challenge but as I was saying to the boys, every game is a challenge. It’s how you respond to it.

“You always think the teams who go down from the league above should be challenging at the top.

“Unfortunately for Stenhousemuir this hasn’t quite happened at the start but there is a long way to go.

“In a 10 team league it’s always going to be tough although Cove and Edinburgh City have a bit of a gap but it’s so close between the rest and there is lots to play for.

“It’s a challenge I’m thoroughly enjoying. I have a great affinity with Stenhousemuir and appreciate the opportunity the board have given me.

“My aim is to repay that faith

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead, seeing where we can go.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose a goal so late on although on the balance of play Stirling did put us under a bit of pressure in the second half.

”I thought we were absolutely excellent in the first half, we played some really good stuff and created a few opportunities.

“We got a good goal but we dropped our standards in the second half.

“But credit to Stirling for putting us under pressure although I was disappointed with their goal.

“We will learn from it.”