Stenhousemuir boss on 'valuable' point and crucial Queen of the South trip

Dunfermline loanee Sam Fisher celebrates in front of the home fans after Stenhousemuir’s late leveller last Saturday v ICT (Photo: Dave Johnston)

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith says his side can upset the odds and get a positive result this Saturday when they travel to in-form promotion play-off rivals Queen of the South.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors, who secured a last-gasp point against Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend, now travel to Palmerston on the penultimate matchday of the Scottish League One campaign.

Queens sit third, one point above the Ochilview side, and have won four on the spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But ex-Scotland full-back Naysmith says his team can return with a positive result as they look to secure a play-off spot having won the League Two title last term.

Stenhousemuir ace Kyle Jacobs holds off ICT’s Alfie Stewart (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Queen of the South have taken a wee while to find their rhythm but it was clear that they were always going to be a good team,” Naysmith said.

"They have the best home league in record by far. They are a team who are playing well and a fully confident of winning against anyone down there.

"That makes it a very difficult game for us be we fully believe we can go down there and get a positive result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss added: “We know that we aren’t going to finish any lower than fifth. That is a fantastic achievement in itself but we want to make the play-offs.

"When you look at the league table now – it looks more like what you would have previously expected.

"If Inverness hadn’t been deducted points, the teams at the top would be the full-time clubs plus Arbroath who have arguably got the same pull as a full-time side in terms of budgets and things like that.

"We are the ones who find ourselves in there as the surprise. We have it in our hands with two games to go. There is so much to be positive about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors picked up a late point last weekend to halt a three-match losing run, and his players’ resilience to battle back after Billy McKay’s early second-half opener pleased Naysmith.

Dunfermline loanee Sam Fisher ran off celebrating but it was Thistle’s Charlie Gilmour who found his own net after a dangerous free-kick from substitute Bobby McLuckie caused chaos in the penalty area.

“Any point you can pick up now is a valuable one,” Naysmith said. “What pleased me was the way that we responded from the last few games against a really good team.

"We were against a heavy wind during the first half but we defended really well and limited Inverness to very few attempts at goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The goal we gave away was poor but what pleased me was that we dug in and managed to get a point. Our goal was fortuitous but I think we deserved a point from the match.

“Inverness make you work hard, they are one of the best teams in the division for passing the ball. The players deserve a huge amount of credit.”