Stenhousemuir boss looking to bring in up to eight new players in bid for promotion

Colin McMenamin is looking to bring in up to eight new players as Stenhousemuir target a return to League One at the first attempt.

The season might have ended but, for McMenamin, the work has only begun as he looks to put together a squad capable of an assault on the League Two title next season.

The Warriors have already signed Airdrieonians defender Chris O’Neil and McMenamin says he is planning to strengthen the side right across the pitch.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “The last few weeks have been non-stop.

“It’s been as busy as I’ve ever been at this stage of the season. I’m trying to get players in and see who is available. We’re looking to bring in six, seven or maybe eight players, and give us the quality to go and push for promotion.

“Of course, when a club is relegated the main aim is to get back up straight away. We have kept a core of players that have done well. However, we need to add quality and strengthen across the board.

“We are a relegated team for a reason but we have got good players.

“Mark McGuigan was the top striker in League One, I think we probably relied on his goals too much so we’re looking to strengthen in attacking areas.”

New deals were offered to Ruaridh Donaldson and young striker Greg Hurst but both players have chosen to seek alternative options away from Ochilview, while Lewis McMinn, Alan Reid, Mark Ferry and Sean Dickson have all left the club. McMenamin is delighted to have signed O’Neil.

He said: “He’s highly thought of and a lot of teams were interested. He’s still a young kid at 24, good player, very fit, doesn’t shirk a challenge and I’m really delighted to get him in.

“In spells last season I felt we played how we wanted to play. This is my team now and I’m going to be judged on where we finish and how we play. I hope the players buy into what we’re trying to do here.”