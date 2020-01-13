Stenhousemuir boss Irons rues missed chances in Brechin draw

Stenhousemuir manager Davie Irons was left “frustrated” after seeing his side throw away the chance to take the all three points in the League Two relagation clash against Brechin on Saturday.

The visitors left with a point after snatching a late goal to make it 2-2 in a match in which the Warriors completely dominated.

Speaking at the final whistle Irons didn’t hide his disappointment.

“We have dominated that game of football,” he said.

“We’ve had 18 shots or chances and and we’ve scored two and we lose it with someone not doing their job at a key moment.

“Brechin kept going so credit to them but on merit I think we should have won that game.”

Irons blamed the loss of the late goal to his players losing focus late on.

“I think it is a concentration thing. It’s been like that since we came in.

“We started really well today, we had a chance after about 30 seconds with a header, then after that we’ve had chance after chance.

“In the second half we’ve had one cleared off the line, one has gone right across the face of the goal, we had enough to win two or three games.

“Saying that, we had new faces in the side and I think we played well. The key factor was that we didn’t see the game out when we were in a winning situation.”

Brechin boss Mark Wilson was honest enough to admit that his side didn’t really deserve anything from the match after putting in a lacklustre performance.

He said: “There are times you are happy with a point and times you’re not.

“I don’t want to be too harsh on the players because it is a point and it could have been a whole lot worse, but we are a better side than we showed today.

“The disppointing thing is there was a lack of composure. I thought we looked nervous on the ball. In weeks gone by we’ve been decent, even against Cove last week.

“Today it was a bit hurried. It was maybe the occasion, a bottom of the table clash that meant so much. We didn’t really settle into it.

“We were almost inviting Stenny onto us and it was no surprise when they got their second goal, but we stuck in there.

“It wasn’t a great performance if I’m honest, we got a chance and we took it but we were maybe fortunate to get the point.”