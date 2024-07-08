Stenhousemuir players celebrate scoring in 4-1 triumph over Scottish Lowland Football League opponents Cowdenbeath (Pics by Mark Ferguson)

Following last Saturday’s 4-1 home friendly win over Cowdenbeath at Ochilview thanks to goals from Matty Yates (2), Ross Taylor and Adam Brown, Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith bemoaned the rule barring clubs from playing trialists in the Premier Sports Cup.

So Naysmith, whose side completed an unbeaten pre-season campaign ahead of the return of competitive football at home to Buckie Thistle in Group B of the Premier Sports Cup this Saturday, kick-off 3pm, on Wednesday duly signed young trialists Corey O’Donnell and Dean Aitken on one-year contracts.

O’Donnell is a 6ft 2, 20-year-old striker who scored 16 goals for Broomhill last season.

He began his career in the Motherwell FC Academy and had loan spells at Albion Rovers and Bonnyrigg Rose before making the permanent transfer to Broomhill in 2023/24.

Gary Naysmith watches his Stenhousemuir side see off Cowdenbeath

His fellow newcomer Aitken, a 6ft 3, 17-year-old central defender, joins the Warriors from St Johnstone.

Gaffer Naysmith told Warriors TV: “Both players have been on trial with us since we came back for pre-season. They have shown enough qualities in that time for us to offer them a contract which will allow us to work with them during the coming season to try and help them to fulfil their potential.

"Initially, Corey will be part of the first team squad and then we will reassess things after the first month or so and then decide the best plan of action.

"The plan for Dean is for him to be involved with the first team squad for the league cup games and then we will look to put him out on loan, initially until Christmas, so that he is playing regular football every week as well as continuing to train with us one night a week.

Stenny mount another attack as they round off pre-season with a win

“I’m looking forward to working with both and trying to help them to develop.”

Stenny were missing Gregor Buchanan, Nicky Jamieson, Ky Jacobs (hamstring issue) and Euan O’Reilly (foot knock) for last weekend’s victory over Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Cowdenbeath.

Naysmith added: “When you are running with such few numbers I was worried about the game time of others, whether they have played too many minutes for this early in the season.

"It looks like we have got through the game without any injuries and that was one factor we were trying to manage.

Stenny enjoying a prolific afternoon in front of goal

"I felt we needed to try and score some goals and we certainly did that with a couple in the first half. I think Darren (Jamieson) did have to make a couple of good saves, especially the one from the free-kick.

"I thought it was probably quite a level first half, but in the second half we stepped up a gear, albeit Cowdenbeath had taken one or two of their stronger players off.

"We stepped it up and scored another few goals and we should really have had another three or four with the chances we created.

"It’s finished off a decent pre-season.

"We are undefeated with a couple of clean sheets and four goals today, hopefully that gives the team a bit of confidence moving forward into the cup games.”