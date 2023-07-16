Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith reveals why he isn't getting carried away after shocking St Johnstone in Viaplay Cup opener

The Warriors notched a famous victory over the Perth outfit at Ochilview to put them at the top of Group A after the first matchday.

Former Saints youngster Euan O’Reilly netted the winner for the home side, with his second-half strike enough to seal the club’s first win over St Johnstone in over 28 years.

"The most important thing for us was to give a really good version of ourselves on the day,” Naysmith said. “It turned out to be a really close game.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

“I said to the players beforehand that sometimes getting the number one seeds up first is the best time to get them as they aren’t quite up and running yet.

“By the time it gets to the third and fourth game they are probably more difficult to play against, and they probably have one or two more players available.

“The lads were great. We don’t have a massive squad at the moment either and as game went on we had to drop players into different positions.

“All in all, it was a really good result and a really good performance but I don’t want to get carried away, at the moment a good result is all it is.

“If we go down to Ayr United and get beat then, well, it doesn't mean all that much.

“As the manager when you win you quickly move on but the players do deserve so much credit. It is a big result.”

The boss reckons from his perspective the performance of his players on the day trumped the result itself.

He added: “Darren’s (Jamieson) handling was very good. I can’t actually remember him having to make a save that I didn’t expect him to make.

“That is credit to the outfield players for limiting St Johnstone to very little. The most pleasing thing for me was seeing how hard we had to work.

“We had lost a couple of goals at set-plays during pre-season so that was a little bit of a worry going into this one – but to win and get a clean sheet was excellent.

“This sounds stupid but I would have genuinely been just as happy if we had drawn the game because for me today was more about how our shape was, how our organisation was off the ball.

