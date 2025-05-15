Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith reveals hopes for out of contract stars

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith with his assistant Brown Ferguson on the touchline last Saturday during the play-off tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir’s season may now be over – but manager Gary Naysmith says there is still work to do before he can enjoy his summer break.

The Warriors’ campaign ended last Saturday after exiting the Scottish Championship play-offs at the hands of in-form Airdrieonians, with the Ochilview side having enjoyed a record-breaking season having posted their best-ever SPFL-era finish of fourth place in Scottish League One.

And former Scotland full-back Naysmith is hoping that he can hold on to members of the current squad that have played a key role throughout the campaign.

Kelsey Ewen, Kinlay Bilham, Kyle Banner, Nat Wedderburn, Kyle Jacobs, Matty Yates and Matty Aitken are all currently set to depart the club, and the boss says that squad planning for a “much tougher” League One next term is underway.

"How do we as a club keep pushing on?” Naysmith said. “How do we maintain and then improve? That is the challenge for myself, Brown (Ferguson) and everyone involved.

"In my opinion, the league is going to be much tougher next season. We’re looking at four full-time clubs in the division. Inverness Caley Thistle will be looking to challenge. One of Cove (Rangers) or Airdrie will be with us and then you throw in Queen of the South and Hamilton Accies. Even Peterhead coming up, they are a well-backed club who will have a decent budget.

"I have a meeting with the board this week to discuss how next season will look in terms of a playing budget. The next few weeks are vitally important. Once I know what I am able to do we have seven players out of contract and we can take things from there.

"Every club wants to improve each year but it is difficult. We still have work to do, on the pitch we have had a fantastic season but the attendances at Ochilview haven’t really improved. How do we get that extra 50-100 fans through the gate? We need to try and get to that point. We need to bring in more money to have a bigger budget.

"It does come down to money. Arbroath won the league this season with a massive budget for part-time football. Cove finished second. Inverness would have finished second if they hadn’t had the points deduction. That is the challenge for clubs like us, Kelty Hearts, Alloa Athletic.

“The biggest thing for us at the moment is to get the future of the players sorted. In the next few weeks that will take shape. I will meet with players next week. It isn’t the summer yet – I haven’t been off the phone so far this week.”

Stenhousemuir lost 5-2 on aggregate over two legs to Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians last weekend but Naysmith was quick to highlight his players’ efforts over the course of the past two campaigns with a chunk of the current crop having also earned legendary status by securing the Warriors’ first-ever league title last season.

"Over the piece, although we didn’t win anything, you have to class the campaign as a really successful one,” he said in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat in North Lanarkshire.

“I’ve now had a bit of time to reflect after the weekend and we have managed to build on winning League Two by securing a top four finish.

“We lost out to a team better than us over two legs in the play-offs. There is no shame in that. We wish Airdrie well – Rhys and his staff were very complimentary on Saturday of our approach and there is a mutual respect there.

"Without injuries they would have been probably looking at trying to challenge for the top four in the Championship this season.

"If you look at their results from January onwards, they have been on a good run in the main. We were restricted due to availability of players and it probably was a step too far in the end.

"The players gave their all but it wasn't enough. Sometimes that is okay. I am proud of our efforts this season.”