Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith on Corey O'Donnell impact and Cove Rangers win

Stenhousemuir ace Nat Wedderburn celebrates scoring the Warriors’ third goal against Cove Rangers during the 3-2 League One victory with his team-mates (Pictures by Alan Murray)

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith has revealed that Corey O’Donnell – who scored his first Warriors goal on his first start for the club on Saturday during the 3-2 win over Cove Rangers – is set to be missing for a few weeks after being forced off with a shoulder injury.

The former Motherwell youngster, 20, was drafted into the starting eleven after impressing off the bench in recent weeks, and he paid his manager back by slotting home to level the match at 1-2 just before the break.

But it was a frustrating end to the game for the summer signing, who was forced off with two minutes remaining after picking up a shoulder injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When we brought him in, it was probably with a long-term view,” Naysmith admitted. “A loan move was on the cards but he knew that he had the chance to impress.

Michael Anderson is congratulated by Blair Alston after scoring against Cove Rangers for Stenhousemuir last Saturday (Photo: Alan Murray)

“And he has worked hard and has impressed every time he has been on the pitch. He’s done ever so well off the bench and I just felt Saturday was a chance to give him a start to see if he could handle it and I thought he did super well.

“The goal was a striker’s goal. That is what you want from a forward player, to be in a position like that because you’ve read the game and got in-and-around the six-yard box. I was delighted with that.

“The disappointing thing is that he went off with a shoulder injury and we now know that he will be missing for a couple of weeks. That is a big blow for the club and more importantly, frustrating for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After levelling the match heading into the break, the Warriors quickly raced into a two-goal advantage, with midfield duo Michael Anderson and Nat Wedderburn both scoring for the hosts, ensuring the three points despite a last-gasp Cove goal.

Former Scotland ace Naysmith hailed his midfield trio for turning around the battle in the middle of the park.

On the match, he added: “After a couple of narrow defeats it was really pleasing just to get the victory first and foremost. I thought for the first 15 minutes, we were the better team but Cove actually then took control of the match until we scored the equaliser just before half time. Their midfield had us chasing them for a spell and Fraser Fyvie was controlling it.

“But fair play to Mikey (Anderson), Nat (Wedderburn) and Blair (Alston). They were outstanding in the second half and changed the tone of the performance, and then the way the match went. We were dominant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mikey hasn’t reached the levels he was at last season in my opinion but that changed in the second half against Cove. Nat hasn’t been a starter either but he was excellent.

"For Blair, that was his first proper competitive game and he is building up his fitness again, he’ll keep getting better.”

The Warriors now host Annan Athletic this Saturday at Ochilview, and the boss reckons making it nine points from their first five outings would constitute a strong start to the third tier campaign.

"We are taking each game as it comes,” Naysmith said. “It has been a solid start so far. We’re five away from the bottom and getting a win this weekend would take us up to three wins from five, and that would be a really good start.”