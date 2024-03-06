Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith on bouncing back at Bonnyrigg Rose after 'one off' against Clyde

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

And thanks to the three points gained in Midlothian thanks to Matty Aitken’s late winner, the Warriors are back to being 16 points clear at the top of the League Two table with just nine matches now remaining.

"The aim was to move on very quickly and put it behind us,” Naysmith said. “We spoke to the players about how we had to respond at Bonnyrigg and that was the message from myself and Brown (Ferguson).

"The focus was very much on Bonnyrigg and not on the Clyde game – that was in the past and it wasn’t worth dwelling on.

“We’ve had three games I reckon out of 28 that people have probably wondered ‘what has happened there’ but every time we’ve had a bad result the guys have come out afterwards and really kicked on.

"That is the sign of a good team and it is a credit to the group. People outwith Stenhousemuir will have looked after the Clyde game and really asked questions about where we are but we’ve answered them.”

The former Scotland full-back added: “We looked like ourselves again on Saturday and that was pleasing considering how hard a place Bonnyrigg is to go.

"It finished 1-0 but looking back on the match afterwards we created so many chances and it was very convincing.

"We got a great clean sheet too and it was no coincidence that we had Nicky (Jamieson) and Gregor (Buchanan) back together.

“When you break down the third quarter of the league season, some teams have played more games than us and we actually still came out as the team who had taken the most points.

"We won five games out of nine matches and that included five clean sheets. We’ve consistent all season long and we don’t lose many games.

“I think it is safe to say that the Clyde game was a one off, and thanks to Saturday’s win, I feel like I can say that.”