Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith not worried despite first-half defensive horror show against Sons

The Warriors were 4-0 down at the break at Ochilview against Stevie Farrell’s side, having paid the price for a number of individual errors over a half an hour spell, which saw the visitors clinically capitalise on each mistake.

On the match, the boss said: “I thought we actually started the game really well. It was probably our best start so far up until they got the opening goal. We were well on top until that point and we created a few chances without putting the ball in the back of the net, which can always be a concern when you are on top.

“After that, there was a 20-odd minute period where for the first time we looked a little bit ragged defensively. We didn't switch on a set-plays, didn’t get back in quickly enough, didn't track a runner and we made a number of individual mistakes.

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith with Matty Yates at the end of the match (Photo: Alan Murray)

“It was one of those games where every mistake was punished by the opposition team. Sometimes your teammates can bail you out but that didn’t happen and every moment led to a goal, and for Dumbarton, of course, every time they scored it gave them a bigger confidence boost.

“It was uncomfortable for us and that all came down to the fact for the first time this season we were so off it defensively. But to go in four goals down was something I found hard to take because we were actually playing okay.”

Despite the scoreline at the break, Naysmith reckons it was the right call to not overreact, saying his squad had “earned the benefit of the doubt” after being defensively sound in previous outings so far this campaign.

“I said to the guys at half time that it could go two ways in that we either feel sorry for ourselves and go out and lose by six, seven, eight or we go out and win the second goal and get a quick goal and make a game of it,” he explained.

Gregor Buchanan goes up against Dumbarton's Declan Byrne (Photo: Alan Murray)

“And to be fair we did go out and get that goal early on but we huffed and puffed after that before getting a second too late in the day. But I have to commend the players for staying at it.

"It probably sounds daft but I really thought we played well expect from that 20-odd minute spell and I think that the team has earned the benefit of the doubt to put things right before any sort of overreaction.”

In the second half, summer signing Matty Aitken netted his first goals for Stenhousemuir and Naysmith was pleased to see the striker get on the scoresheet after a difficult start to life at the Warriors.

"I think it will give him confidence," he said. “Strikers play based on confidence and he was lively in the second half. His second goal was a brilliant finish and it is great that he is up and running now.

"Matty has played really so far and he had a bad injury at Ayr United in the Viaplay Cup that threw him off a bit. Every attacking player wants to score goals and get assists and Matty is no different. That is what they are judged on. I was really pleased for Ross Taylor too grabbing two assists.”