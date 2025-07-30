Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith hails squad for win in final Premier Sports Cup clash

Stenhousemuir manager Gary Naysmith praised his few remaining fit regulars and the seven new faces also in the squad who managed to dig out a 1-0 home win over Peterhead in their final Premier Sports Cup Group G fixture last Saturday.

Naysmith, speaking to Warriors TV after Ross Taylor’s left-footed goal on 43 minutes meant Stenny finished fourth in the group on four points, said: “Not just based on today I’m delighted for the group of players that we’ve actually managed to get a victory.

"I thought we started really well again. I was a little bit worried about that because the same group of players have had to play the three games in a week.

"The only disappointment was when we only went in 1-0 up. Then we made a couple of changes to protect some of our players who have played a lot of minutes.

Stenhousemuir manager, Gary Naysmith.

"And I think at the end of the game we ended up with only Corey (O’Donnell), Kinlay (Bilham), Meeks (Ross Meechan) and Darren (Jamieson) from our own group. So in theory you’ve got seven – you can say trialists – if you want.

"I know that the lads have signed short term deals but seven players that aren’t signed to us to the end of the season.

"And we’ve managed to find a way to win the game at the end.

"I can’t thank the group enough for their efforts. The lads that joined us after the Morton game, came in at short notice and to our own players that have been fit, played the games and helped them along as well.

"It’s nice to finish on a positive. It’s been tough, it’s been challenging, I’m not going to lie to you.

"With the amount of injuries we’ve had, trying to get players to help us is probably one of the most challenging things I’ve ever faced as a manager.

"That just shows you how difficult it’s been. For the players to come together, only get beaten 1-0 by Motherwell, play really well for large spells of the game against Clyde and then win today, I’m delighted for them.”

On this Saturday’s home League One opener against Alloa Athletic, Naysmith added: “Alloa are coming on the back of four victories but it’s a game we’ll be looking forward to. A couple of the trialists’ spells are up with us so we’ve got decisions to make.”