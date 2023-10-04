Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith: Clyde deserved at least a point in a 2-2 draw

​Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith admits that Clyde were well deserving of their point last Saturday at Ochilview – with the second-bottom side in League 2 clawing back two goals to halt the Warriors’ three match winning run.

The Warriors were pegged back to a 2-2 by Clyde (Photo: Alan Murray)

​That 2-2 draw saw Stenny drop down into second spot, with Peterhead moving into top spot after their 6-0 mauling of Elgin City. On the day, goals from Gregor Buchanan and Matty Yates were cancelled out by Logan Dunachie and an Edin Lynch own goal.

“I was frustrated because our first half performance was as good as we’ve possibly played all season long,” ex-Scotland defender Naysmith said. “We created numerous chances and had complete control of the game for 40-odd minutes. The only black mark was that we only had scored that one goal because it could and should have been more than that.

“Clyde started the second half a little bit better than us but we managed to get the second goal and normally at that point, you would think that you would go on to win the match. But you have to give them credit, they changed shape and went for it – the switch got them a goal back and it put us the ropes on a little bit.

“I always try to be honest. I do think during the final 30 minutes that we were probably the ones hanging on for a point and actually I was happy that we got it in the end because we could have lost it. I have mixed emotions and it is a hard one to judge.

“Clyde certainly didn’t play like a side at the bottom of the league and on another day they may have won it. We have to learn from this match and that is the biggest thing. We lost too unusual goals for us.”

One positive for the Warriors was Yates netting his first goal of the campaign. The 21-year-old scored 14 league goals last season and Naysmith reckons that the forward will now kick on.

He said: “Matty is a quality player. The only surprise is that he hasn’t scored up until now. I think it was probably eating him up a bit (that he hadn’t scored) and that goal will get him up and running now.

Stenny boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Alan Murray)

“You see with strikers that when they get one they can go on a run of scoring and hopefully that will happen with Matty.”

Stenhousemuir now travel to bottom club Elgin City this Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Ahead of that one, boss Naysmith said: “It is always a difficult game. The travelling is what it is but it does bring its own factors and playing on a grass pitch is another factor too. But we go into the match knowing that if we can get a positive result then it will have been a very positive first quarter.”

Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir are into the second round of the Women’s Scottish Cup after a 12-1 victory over Muireston United last Sunday. They will now face Hutchinson Vale on Sunday, November 5.

Matty Yates is mobbed after scoring Stenny's second (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Warriors women won’t be in action this weekend after their SWF League One fixture against Forfar Farmington was swapped to a later date. That match will now take place on Sunday, December 10.