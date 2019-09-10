Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin hails penalty hero Graeme Smith

The Warriors progressed in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup after triumphing 3-1 in a shootout over Welsh side TNS - The New Saints.

Colin McMenamin had a bit of premonition about Stenhousemuir’s cup draw and how they got there.

Graeme Smith

The Warriors were part of Tuesday’s delayed draw for the fourth round of the competition after Graeme Smith’s penalty heroics.

And McMenamin revealed: “Buzz is Buzz. He’s a top keeper. I turned to Stuart Balmer, my assistant, and said, I fancy Buzz to get a couple of the penalties because he spreads himself so well, and he did.”

The boss was not finished with his praise though and added: “Young Thomas Halleran was excellent in the middle of the park and had Wullie (Gibson) and Jambo (Jamie McKernon) behind him were pulling the strings but I thought Kieran Anderson up top was brilliant too, though he tired later on

The boss was praying for a home tie too and he got his wish with the Warriors paired with SSE Airtricity Premier League side Waterford on October 12 or 13.

He added: “I’m delighted for the guys and when you put it in the historic context it’s a big result, we didn’t take much notice of that pre-match but you could sense a different atmosphere around the place. The crowd was right behind us which was great and we’re on to the next round.

“It’s one of the cups where a team of our size can get a wee run and we’ll be looking to do that.”

Smith says he always backs himself in penalty shoot-outs and ‘Buzz’ laughed: “They help when they hit you!”

He added: “I am always confident at penalties and have a wee ritual I do which I have had success with in the past.

“Goalkeepers have nothing to lose in those situations but the boys who scored the penalties had pressure on them too and I’m delighted to get through.”

