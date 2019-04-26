Stenhousemuir boss Colin McMenamin confident Warriors can beat drop

Stenhousemuir face East Fife at Ochilview on Saturday in the first of a crucial double header in their battle against relegation.

Results last weekend have turned the fight to beat the drop into a straight head to head between the Warriors and Brechin City.

The two sides are level with each other on points but are seven points adrift of the pack with two games to play.

That means whoever finishes bottom goes down, with the other going into the play-offs.

The two meet at Glebe Park in their final fixture next week, but before then Stenny take on the Fifers - with McMenamin looking for a reaction to last week's disappointing 3-0 home defeat by Forfar.

He said: "We weren't happy with the performance, we didn't get going at all.

"For the first time really we've not had a response at half-time from a poor first half, overall it wasn't a great day for us.

"I'd put that down a bit to tiredness in the boys, they've had a tough few weeks. It's time to recharge the batteries this week and go on to the final two games and see where they take us.

"It was a warm day, Forfar moved the ball well and have got real good players. It was a difficult day for everybody and we'll be making sure the performance is better this weekend.

"If we win our two games we finish ninth. That's the target and the way we've performed this season there's no reason why we can't get two positive results.

"But at the same time we've got to make sure our performance levels are up there. If we dip below the performance levels expected we're not going to get here.

"But I've got great confidence in the players to get a reaction this weekend to take us into the final game."

Stenhousemuir will be without defender Andy Munro, suspended following his red card against Forfar.