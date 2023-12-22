Stenhousemuir bolster squad for title tilt with ex-League One ace joining in January

Stenhousemuir have announced the signing of midfielder Kyle Jacobs on a deal until the end of the current season, with former Edinburgh City ace set to join the Warriors in January.

Kyle Jacobs in action for former club Edinburgh City against district side Falkirk last term (Photo: Michael Gillen)

South African Jacobs, 32, left the League One strugglers earlier this month alongside a host of players due to the capital club’s cash-flow crisis – with Stenny boss Gary Naysmith delighted with quick move to snap up the experienced campaigner.

“I am delighted that Kyle has agreed a deal to join us permanently on the the first of January initially until the end of the season,” he told the club’s website. “I have been looking for another central midfielder to compete with Nat Wedderburn, Michael Anderson and James Berry since Danny’s (Jardine) serious injury.

"Having managed Kyle before at Queen Of The South, I am delighted that we have been able to bring him to the club. He is a vastly experienced player who has played around 500 games in his career and is someone who will fit easily into our group and will help the team both on and off the pitch in the coming months ahead.”

Jacobs will be eligible to make his Warriors debut Saturday, January 6, when Stenhousemuir face Forfar Athletic.

Meanwhile, Martin Christie, who is currently the club’s head of talent ID and recruitment, will take on the new “widened” role of head of football operations going forward at Ochilview.

Club chairman, Iain McMenemy, said: “Martin has been a crucial part of the football department for the past two seasons. He has been focused on identifying potential talent to support the manager and his team to ensure they can recruit the best players possible.

"Whilst he will continue to fulfil this role, Martin will also look at where we as a club can continue to build and improve as we set out to be one of the best performing part-time clubs in the Scottish leagues.

“Martin has formed a very close working relationship with Gary Naysmith and we see this as a crucial aspect of finding success as a football club. The manager will always be the one who decides who he signs and who he plays in his teams, but we as a club must always ensure that we give him as much help, support and resource as possible.”