Stenhousemuir bolster squad

Callum Yeats in action for the Warriors (Picture by Scott Louden)

The boss confirmed to the Falkirk Herald on Thursday that the club would sign a new goalkeeper imminently and he has swooped for St Mirren stopper Peter Urminsky.

The Slovak joins on loan until the end of the season.

Towering centre back Nicky Jamieson has also signed for the club permanently, leaving his parent club Alloa Athletic in the process.

Another defender has also signed on, with Callum Yeats returning to the club joining on loan from Queen’s Park.

Urminsky and Yeats both start for the Warriors today against Elgin City at Ochilview.

Swift, who will miss the match due to contracting Covid-19 was pleased to have gotten moves over the line after weeks of preperation.

He said: “We’ve been after a goalkeeper as it was an area I felt we need to bring in someone different to what we have.

"Our loan limit was an issue so we have had to work on signing some of our current loanees before bringing in new players.