Stenhousemuir announce board reshuffle as Dan Wharton becomes new chairman

District businessman Dan Wharton has become Stenhousemuir’s new chairman following a ‘significant’ board reshuffle (Photo: Mark Ferguson)

LOC Hire chief executive Dan Wharton has been appointed as Stenhousemuir’s new chairman as part of a major reshuffle to “enhance the board’s skillset”.

Long-standing directors at the William Hill League One side, including vice-chair David Reid, have agreed to step down as part of a ‘transition to the club’s next phase of growth’.

Duo Johnny Thompson and James Alexander have now joined the Ochilview board, which already includes Wharton, Brian Rafferty, Linsey Paton-Donaldson and Gordon Thompson.

A club spokesperson said: “As we enter the next phase for our clubs off field transition, we announce today significant changes to our board. Vice-chair David Reid introduced in his board update in September, the start of a transition to the board as we look to strengthening the club off the field to secure a stable foundation for success on it.

“As part of this transition therefore, David Reid, along with board members Robert Beagley, Terry Bulloch, Gordon Cook, and Martin McNairney, have agreed to step down allowing for a new board to take the club through its next phase of growth. Terry Bulloch will remain as secretary in the meantime.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to each of them. Their dedication, guidance, and countless hours of hard work have propelled our club forward, including some of our proudest achievements, with our first-ever league title win in our 140-year history. They have all had a huge impact on the club and we are sure they will continue to support the club going forward as supporters.

“To build on this on-field success, in an increasingly competitive environment, it was recognised that fresh energy, new skills and vision was required.”

They added: “Johnny Thompson joins us with over 30 years of experience running a successful business, and his commercial acumen will be a tremendous asset. With a deep understanding of business strategy and partnership development, Johnny is ideally positioned to help us build stronger connections with sponsors and community partners, driving the financial health and sustainability of our club.

“We are equally delighted to welcome James Alexander, a local with a proven track record in the creative industry. James is the owner of a multi-award-winning design agency based in Larbert, and he has previously supported the club with his expertise. His background in marketing and design will be invaluable in boosting the club’s visibility, fan engagement, and presence within the local community.

“These changes mark more than just a new chapter – they represent our commitment we can build a solid foundation to support the continued strive for on-field success. By enhancing our board’s skillset with commercial, strategic, and creative expertise, we are setting ourselves up to meet the challenges of today’s football landscape and ensure the long-term sustainability of the club.

“In addition, we are delighted to announce that Dan Wharton has agreed to become chairman and under his leadership, we look forward to the future. To our dedicated supporters, thank you for being with us every step of the way.”