Stenhousemuir accused of using Manchester United picture to sell hospitality

Stenhousemuir caused a stir on social media this week when they were accused of using a picture of hospitality at Old Trafford to sell their own special matchday packages.

The League Two club tweeted a picture of a dining table set looking out onto the Ochilview turf saying “Warriors Hospitality – book now”.

However, sharp-eyed social media users spotted the similarities between that and the Old Trafford hospitality image, showing the same table set looking out onto the Theatre of Dreams.

That’s where the similarities end though as it will cost you over three times as much to sample United hospitality, while Stenny’s hospitality starts at £70.

The Warriors later deleted the picture but defended their “tongue-in-cheek” matchday promotion.

A spokesman for the club said: “An image was created using a view of Ochilview Park with what was deemed to be a generic attractive table setting. To compare Old Trafford to Ochilview would be a stretch of the imagination to say the least so we did not think this tongue-in-cheek promotion would cause any offence.”