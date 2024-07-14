Stenhousemuir 4-0 Buckie Thistle: Gary Naysmith's side hit Premier Sports Cup group summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stenhousemuir seal 4-0 win in Premier Sports Cup group opener against Highland League champions Buckie Thistle.

League Two champions Stenhousemuir got off to the perfect start in the Premier Sports Cup group stages as they swept aside Highland League winners Buckie Thistle at Ochilview.

The Warriors chalked up a 4-0 win in their opening competitive match of the campaign, with a double from Michael Anderson and goals from Ross Taylor and Matty Aitken sealing the three points.

"It was a fantastic performance,” assistant manager Brown Ferguson told Warriors TV. “The energy and fitness from the group was very high and we dominated apart from a 15 minute spell at the start of the second half. Given the chances we created, we could have scored more goals.”

Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenny, who currently top Group B on goal difference, now travel to Premiership side Dundee United on Tuesday. They lost their opening game at Falkirk.

“The Dundee United game is a great game for everyone connected with the club,” Ferguson added. "It is a game you don’t get the chance to play in very often. There is no pressure on us.”