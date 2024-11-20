Stenhousemuir 3-5 Falkirk: Bairns' youngsters shine in Stirlingshire Cup opener

Falkirk got off to a five-star start in this year’s Stirlingshire Cup group stages as a side featuring a mix of first-teamers, modern apprentices and under-18s defeated Stenhousemuir.

John McGlynn’s side travelled to the competition holders at Ochilview on Tuesday night, with an Alfredo Agyeman brace plus goals from Scott Honeyman, Barney Stewart and Liam Carmichael sealing the three points.

Scott Tomlinson, Aaron Steele and Matthew Aitken grabbed the Warriors’ goals as manager Gary Naysmith introduced a number of injury returnees to the team including defender Nicky Jamieson at the break.

The Bairns and Stenhousemuir are joined in Group 2 of the competition by administration-stricken Dumbarton – who begin their fixtures next Tuesday night when they host the Warriors.

The fixture between Falkirk and the Sons has not been announced, although the tie will take place at the Falkirk Stadium.

Group 1 includes Pat Scullion’s East Stirlingshire, Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion.

The winners of each group will proceed to the final next year, which is set to be held before the end of March.

