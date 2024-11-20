Stenhousemuir 3-5 Falkirk: Bairns' youngsters shine in Stirlingshire Cup opener

Barney Stewart, far right, scored for Falkirk moments after coming on as a substitute against Stenhousemuir (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk got off to a five-star start in this year’s Stirlingshire Cup group stages as a side featuring a mix of first-teamers, modern apprentices and under-18s defeated Stenhousemuir.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John McGlynn’s side travelled to the competition holders at Ochilview on Tuesday night, with an Alfredo Agyeman brace plus goals from Scott Honeyman, Barney Stewart and Liam Carmichael sealing the three points.

Scott Tomlinson, Aaron Steele and Matthew Aitken grabbed the Warriors’ goals as manager Gary Naysmith introduced a number of injury returnees to the team including defender Nicky Jamieson at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns and Stenhousemuir are joined in Group 2 of the competition by administration-stricken Dumbarton – who begin their fixtures next Tuesday night when they host the Warriors.

Liam Carmichael rounded off the scoring for Falkirk against Stenhousemuir with a fine volley sealing the three points (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The fixture between Falkirk and the Sons has not been announced, although the tie will take place at the Falkirk Stadium.

Group 1 includes Pat Scullion’s East Stirlingshire, Alloa Athletic and Stirling Albion.

The winners of each group will proceed to the final next year, which is set to be held before the end of March.