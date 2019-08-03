Stenhousemuir 2-3 Albion Rovers: Warriors pay the penalty

Stenhousemuir were denied a share of the spoils after a late Declan Byrne penalty saw Albion Rovers snatch a 3-2 victory in this League Two opener.



Rovers took the lead through Fotheringham before they doubled the advantage 19 seconds into the second half through Euan East.

The Warriors showed great spirit to level things from two down after goals from David Hopkirk and Alan Cook.

Hoeever, their fightback was in vain as they conceded a late penalty, which Byrne converted after Jordan Stewart was brought down by Scott McLaughlin.

The Warriors were looking to build on their Betfred Cup win over Cowdenbeath, but it was Albion Rovers who had the first chance when Stewart found space from 25 yards out and fizzed a shot which cannoned off the outside of the post.

Stenny gradually came more into the game and Munro lashed a shot, which hit the outside of the post before McGuigan spurned a glorious chance from 12 yards shooting straight at Smith.

And that was to prove costly as Rovers broke the deadlock albeit slightly against the run of play on 33 minutes.

Fotheringham initial's shot was blocked by his own player East, but he gets a second opportunity to have a shot and he buried the ball into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Hopkirk came close with an effort but he fired over after dispossessing Wilson on the edge of the box.

The Warriors boss Colin McMenamin would have been looking for a reaction in the second half but they couldn't have made a worse start as they conceded after 19 seconds.

It was far too easy for Byrne to cut inside and his shot was deflected into the path of East who fired low into the corner.

McMenamin's side could have been three behind moments later when East had a free header saved from four yards, the ball came back to the striker who went over the leg of goalkeeper Graeme Smith but the referee Matthew MacDermid booked the striker for diving.

That could have been game over but Warriors had other ideas and Hopkirk got on the end of Alan Cook's teasing delivery to halve the deficit on 50 minutes.

Albion looked to restore their two-goal deficit but neither Roberts nor Stewart could provide the finish after getting into good positions.

And Warriors equalised with 12 minutes remaining as Cook fired low across the goalkeeper.

However, Scott McLaughlin conceded a penalty bringing down Jordan Stewart and Byrne converted the spot kick sending Smith the wrong way.